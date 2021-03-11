Wafra Inc. Purchases 50,379 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wafra Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,379 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vulcan Materials worth $23,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $332,455,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,921 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 156.6% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,680,000 after acquiring an additional 565,829 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $54,938,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,163,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,174. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.03. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $175.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

