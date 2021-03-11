Wafra Inc. Purchases 51,571 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wafra Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 2.2% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wafra Inc. owned 0.14% of Parker-Hannifin worth $49,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $302.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.