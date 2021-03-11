Wafra Inc. Purchases 97,674 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,674 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $31,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.75. 324,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,123,438. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

