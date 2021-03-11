Wafra Inc. Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 871,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 2.1% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $47,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,721,982. The firm has a market cap of $220.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

