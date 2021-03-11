Wafra Inc. Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wafra Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 50,350 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wafra Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $44,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 285,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 160,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,449,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 848,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.72.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,901 shares of company stock worth $29,764,722 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

