Wafra Inc. Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 445,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,000. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invitation Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,007,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,977 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,022 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 311.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,758,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,827,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,158,000 after purchasing an additional 988,659 shares during the period.

INVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

INVH stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.87. 171,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

