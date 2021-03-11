Wafra Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wafra Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $205,740,000. Natixis increased its position in Alphabet by 186.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,696.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 91,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,413,000 after purchasing an additional 83,089 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,307 shares of company stock worth $14,349,621 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $43.39 on Tuesday, hitting $2,067.56. The stock had a trading volume of 49,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,008.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1,745.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

