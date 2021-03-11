Wajax (TSE:WJX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.20

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.20 and traded as high as C$20.59. Wajax shares last traded at C$20.38, with a volume of 84,343 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WJX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Wajax from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$435.95 million and a PE ratio of 13.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

About Wajax (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

