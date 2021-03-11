Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.33

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.33 and last traded at $107.00, with a volume of 2408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.87.

WD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,033.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $202,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,662.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,463,771. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

