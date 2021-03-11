Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 14.9% This Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $151.98 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00260142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011312 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00057243 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.64 or 0.02496245 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004253 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

