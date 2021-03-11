Warburg Research Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €44.00 Price Target

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.09 ($31.87).

Shares of DRI opened at €25.21 ($29.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 12-month high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.94.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

