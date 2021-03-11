Warburg Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €46.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €46.00 ($54.12) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOSS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.17 ($33.15).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €33.98 ($39.98) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €29.81 and a 200 day moving average of €25.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.84. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €36.96 ($43.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

