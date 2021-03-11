Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several analysts recently commented on HCC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCC stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

