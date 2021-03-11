Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,450. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 184.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,762 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 160.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 512,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $121.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.24. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.