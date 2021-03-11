Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Critical Review

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Waterstone Financial pays out 58.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Provident Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Provident Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $210.49 million 2.48 $35.90 million $1.37 15.14 Provident Bancorp $55.65 million 5.05 $10.81 million $0.60 24.13

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Waterstone Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.2% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Waterstone Financial and Provident Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Waterstone Financial currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.16%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than Provident Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 19.04% 12.36% 2.30% Provident Bancorp 16.81% N/A N/A

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Provident Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. The company also provides transaction deposit, demand deposit, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as time deposits; construction and land loans; and term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use. Further, it invests in a portfolio of securities, which include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored enterprise bonds, municipal obligations, and other debt securities. Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates 13 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 13 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.