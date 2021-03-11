Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 129.01% from the company’s previous close.

WVE has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

WVE opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $449.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.