Waves Enterprise (WEST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $206,397.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $206,397.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.00500416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00065217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00057136 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00072097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.38 or 0.00528762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00075030 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

