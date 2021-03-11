Waves Trading 8.2% Higher This Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $10.04 or 0.00017319 BTC on major exchanges. Waves has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $82.86 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010586 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005534 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Waves

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,549,656 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official website is waves.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

