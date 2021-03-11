WAX (WAXP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $23.06 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. WAX has a market cap of $276.72 million and $23.06 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded 57% higher against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 193.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00027640 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,707,431,977 coins and its circulating supply is 1,533,737,113 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

