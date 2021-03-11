WaykiChain Market Cap Reaches $64.14 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $64.14 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One WaykiChain token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00052582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.97 or 0.00717409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00067121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00038093 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.