Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Update

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 407.1% from the February 11th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Wayside Technology Group has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $109.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

In other news, Director Carol Dibattiste bought 1,105 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $28,376.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSTG. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 543.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 70,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.