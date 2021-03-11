WebSafety, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WebSafety, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the February 11th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WBSI stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. WebSafety has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

About WebSafety

WebSafety, Inc provides mobile device software solutions. The WebSafety software and apps allow parents to monitor their children's mobile device activities. These include mobile device, Apps downloaded, SMS messaging, Websites visited, device location throughout the day, geo fencing, posting to social networks, and curfew.

