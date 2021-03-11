Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Webster Financial worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

WBS opened at $60.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.08. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBS. Raymond James upped their price target on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.