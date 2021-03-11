WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $93.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $94.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.09.

WEC stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average of $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

