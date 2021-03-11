Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriState Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

TSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $835.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98. TriState Capital has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Comerica Bank increased its stake in TriState Capital by 11.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 517.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 109.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.