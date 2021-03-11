Wedbush Comments on Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Wedbush also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $168,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 117.5% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

