Wedbush Lowers TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) to Neutral

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $857.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.22.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

