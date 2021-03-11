Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

1/27/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/27/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 99.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

