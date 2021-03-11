Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TripAdvisor (TRIP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2021 – TripAdvisor was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

3/2/2021 – TripAdvisor was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

3/1/2021 – TripAdvisor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – TripAdvisor had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $26.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – TripAdvisor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – TripAdvisor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – TripAdvisor had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – TripAdvisor had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – TripAdvisor had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $26.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – TripAdvisor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $45.00.

2/18/2021 – TripAdvisor had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – TripAdvisor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TripAdvisor is being hurt by COVID-19-induced travel bans. Also, weaker-than-expected revenues from the Hotels, Media & Platform segment have been impacting the company’s performance. We note that this particular segment accounts for majority of the total revenues but ongoing challenges in it are hurting the top-line growth. Nevertheless, the company’s focus on new initiatives and improving Experiences & Dining segment remain positives. Further, its expanding footprint in the international restaurant reservation space and improved cost-control methods are tailwinds. However, ongoing challenges faced by the segment remain a concern. Weakness in TripAdvisor’s Other segment is also a concern. Furthermore, mounting marketing expenses are a risk. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

1/21/2021 – TripAdvisor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $25.00 to $37.00.

1/11/2021 – TripAdvisor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TripAdvisor is being hurt by COVID-19-induced travel bans. Also, weaker-than-expected revenues from the Hotels, Media & Platform segment have been impacting the company’s performance. We note that this particular segment accounts for majority of the total revenues but ongoing challenges in it are hurting the top-line growth. Nevertheless, the company’s focus on new initiatives and improving Experiences & Dining segment remain positives. Further, its expanding footprint in the international restaurant reservation space and improved cost-control methods are tailwinds. However, ongoing challenges faced by the segment remain a concern. Weakness in TripAdvisor’s Other segment is also a concern. Furthermore, mounting marketing expenses are a risk. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

1/11/2021 – TripAdvisor had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $36.00.

TRIP stock opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after acquiring an additional 820,640 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,075,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after buying an additional 463,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,057 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after buying an additional 448,788 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

