Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AXA (CS)

AXA (EPA: CS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2021 – AXA was given a new €26.50 ($31.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – AXA was given a new €24.95 ($29.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – AXA was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – AXA was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – AXA was given a new €24.50 ($28.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – AXA was given a new €23.30 ($27.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – AXA was given a new €19.10 ($22.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – AXA was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – AXA was given a new €24.84 ($29.22) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – AXA was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – AXA was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – AXA was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – AXA was given a new €24.84 ($29.22) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – AXA was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – AXA was given a new €19.10 ($22.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – AXA was given a new €24.50 ($28.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – AXA was given a new €21.50 ($25.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – AXA was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – AXA was given a new €21.50 ($25.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – AXA was given a new €24.84 ($29.22) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – AXA was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – AXA was given a new €24.20 ($28.47) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA CS traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €22.76 ($26.77). The stock had a trading volume of 5,538,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.25. AXA SA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

