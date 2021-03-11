Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (CM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE: CM) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.

3/3/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$123.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$118.00.

3/2/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$115.36 to C$135.48. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Canadian Banks (TSX: RY / TD / BNS / BMO / CM) Q1-2021 Beat Forecasts / TD and BMO Have the Highest Expected Return” and dated March 2, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com. BMO and TD are FRC Top Picks



2/26/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$124.00.

2/26/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$126.00 to C$130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$141.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$124.50 to C$131.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$110.00 to C$118.00.

2/26/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$139.00 to C$144.00.

2/19/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$124.00 to C$126.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$122.00 to C$124.50.

1/11/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$122.00 to C$124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CM opened at C$124.51 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$67.52 and a 12-month high of C$125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.76 billion and a PE ratio of 13.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$108.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total value of C$1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,260. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 9,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.80, for a total transaction of C$1,114,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$311,175.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,895 shares of company stock valued at $6,815,702.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

