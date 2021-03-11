Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ON24 (ONTF)

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ONTF traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 177,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,976. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $81.98.

In other ON24 news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 94,006 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,882 over the last ninety days.

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

