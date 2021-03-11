Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ON24 (ONTF)

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of ONTF traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 177,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,976. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $81.98.
In other ON24 news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 94,006 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,882 over the last ninety days.
