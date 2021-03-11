Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Targa Resources (TRGP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $36.00.

1/13/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $22.00 to $36.00.

1/12/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $36.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $34.40 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Targa Resources Corp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $775,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 544,091 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after buying an additional 1,866,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after buying an additional 896,589 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,352,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after buying an additional 167,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.