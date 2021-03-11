Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: BAYRY):

3/4/2021 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/1/2021 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/1/2021 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/26/2021 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/10/2021 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/4/2021 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/27/2021 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/20/2021 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

BAYRY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.23. 529,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,314. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

