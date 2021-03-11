Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EDP – Energias de Portugal (EDPFY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS: EDPFY):

3/5/2021 – EDP – Energias de Portugal was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/2/2021 – EDP – Energias de Portugal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/22/2021 – EDP – Energias de Portugal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/19/2021 – EDP – Energias de Portugal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – EDP – Energias de Portugal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe's major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal's largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems' fields. "

2/2/2021 – EDP – Energias de Portugal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – EDP – Energias de Portugal is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – EDP – Energias de Portugal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $69.49.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

