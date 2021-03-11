Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Oversea-Chinese Banking (OVCHY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS: OVCHY) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2021 – Oversea-Chinese Banking was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/10/2021 – Oversea-Chinese Banking was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. is a commercial bank. It offers both financial and banking services. The bank’s segments comprises The Global Consumer/Private Banking segment which offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services. The Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, deposit accounts, trade financing, syndicated loans, advisory services, and cash management. The Global Treasury and Markets segment deals with foreign exchange rates, money market, fixed income and derivatives trading. The Insurance segment offers fund management as well as life and general insurance. The OCBC Wing Hang segment engages in commercial banking activities. The Others segment includes property and investment holding operations. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd is headquartered in Singapore. “

2/27/2021 – Oversea-Chinese Banking was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2021 – Oversea-Chinese Banking was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/19/2021 – Oversea-Chinese Banking was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2021 – Oversea-Chinese Banking was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/22/2021 – Oversea-Chinese Banking was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS OVCHY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,571. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.86. Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is a boost from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

