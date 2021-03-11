Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rightmove (RTMVY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS: RTMVY) recently:

3/8/2021 – Rightmove had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/2/2021 – Rightmove had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/2/2021 – Rightmove had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/24/2021 – Rightmove had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/4/2021 – Rightmove had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/29/2021 – Rightmove had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/20/2021 – Rightmove was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/12/2021 – Rightmove had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of RTMVY stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. Rightmove plc has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

