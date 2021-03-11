Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL):

3/2/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $320.00 to $348.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $316.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $312.00 to $331.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $320.00 to $348.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $316.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $312.00 to $331.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Estee Lauder have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company is undertaking robust cost-control measures amid the coronavirus outbreak. Such efforts drove its operating income margin in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, the company’s Skin Care business is growing steadily. This along with solid online growth bodes well, especially amid the pandemic. Notably, the company’s sales and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year in the quarter. Moreover, Estee Lauder has strong presence in emerging markets which insulates it from the macroeconomic headwinds in the matured markets. However, some store closures and reduced traffic in reopened ones are a concern. Also, international travel restrictions have been negatively impacting consumer traffic in most travel retail locations.”

2/9/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $271.00 to $314.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $312.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $299.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $208.00.

2/8/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $254.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $255.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $259.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $272.00 to $307.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

2/2/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $285.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.93, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Insiders have sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

