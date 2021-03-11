Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Revolve Group (RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/3/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $27.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $41.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $39.00.
- 2/22/2021 – Revolve Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 2/22/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $27.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $24.00 to $42.00.
- 2/17/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – Revolve Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
- 1/13/2021 – Revolve Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,285. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Revolve Group by 521.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
Read More: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.