Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Revolve Group (RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $27.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $41.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $39.00.

2/22/2021 – Revolve Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/22/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $27.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $24.00 to $42.00.

2/17/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Revolve Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

1/13/2021 – Revolve Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,285. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Get Revolve Group Inc alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David Pujades sold 167,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $4,843,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,522,503 shares of company stock worth $94,124,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Revolve Group by 521.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.