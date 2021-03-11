Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Imperial Oil (IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/8/2021 – Imperial Oil was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$26.00.

3/2/2021 – Imperial Oil was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$27.00.

3/2/2021 – Imperial Oil was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$27.00.

3/1/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$28.00 to C$29.50.

2/19/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$31.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

1/25/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$29.50 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$23.00 to C$29.00.

1/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

1/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

1/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$32.00.

1/11/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$28.00 to C$29.00.

TSE:IMO opened at C$31.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.61. The company has a market cap of C$23.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$32.10.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.4100002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.78%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

