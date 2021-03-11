Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Imperial Oil (IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/8/2021 – Imperial Oil was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$26.00.
- 3/2/2021 – Imperial Oil was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$27.00.
- 3/2/2021 – Imperial Oil was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$27.00.
- 3/1/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$28.00 to C$29.50.
- 2/19/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$31.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/1/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00.
- 1/25/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$29.50 price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$23.00 to C$29.00.
- 1/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$30.00 to C$32.00.
- 1/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$30.00 to C$32.00.
- 1/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$32.00.
- 1/11/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$28.00 to C$29.00.
TSE:IMO opened at C$31.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.61. The company has a market cap of C$23.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$32.10.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.4100002 EPS for the current year.
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
