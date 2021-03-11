Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Schroders (SHNWF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Schroders (OTCMKTS: SHNWF):

3/8/2021 – Schroders was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/5/2021 – Schroders had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/5/2021 – Schroders had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/5/2021 – Schroders had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/5/2021 – Schroders had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/4/2021 – Schroders was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/22/2021 – Schroders had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2021 – Schroders was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2021 – Schroders had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

1/12/2021 – Schroders had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OTCMKTS:SHNWF traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 576. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.21. Schroders plc has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $50.25.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

