Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SNSE):
- 3/1/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:SNSE traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $16.46. 127,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,878. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $26.50.
In other news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Peyer bought 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $361,137.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $671,449 in the last quarter.
