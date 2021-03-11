Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SNSE):

3/8/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SNSE traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $16.46. 127,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,878. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

In other news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Peyer bought 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $361,137.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $671,449 in the last quarter.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

