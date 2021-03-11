Weibo (WB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Weibo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Weibo stock opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54. Weibo has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities dropped their target price on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CLSA boosted their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

