Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $19.00. The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 28670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

WBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,272,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 559,015 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

