Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,394 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.8% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after acquiring an additional 810,676 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after buying an additional 195,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

