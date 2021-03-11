Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Short Interest Update

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the February 11th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Wellness Center USA stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Wellness Center USA has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Wellness Center USA Company Profile

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Medical Devices, and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services segments. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

