Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Short Interest Update

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the February 11th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Wellness Center USA stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Wellness Center USA has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.18.
Wellness Center USA Company Profile
