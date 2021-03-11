Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Up 306.9% in February

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 306.9% from the February 11th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at $195,937.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $80,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,714 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 84,460 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter.

EAD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.42. 1,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,384. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $8.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.0558 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

