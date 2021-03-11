Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Athene (NYSE:ATH) to Equal Weight

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Athene in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. Athene has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $55.39. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Analysts expect that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Athene by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 48,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $60,278,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Athene by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 442,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Athene by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

