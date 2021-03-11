Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 114,862 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.99% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $33,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 618.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $131,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $79,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,980 shares of company stock worth $1,566,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

