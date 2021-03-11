Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 114,862 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,214,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.99% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $33,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,074,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,301,000 after acquiring an additional 641,555 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,804,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,422,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after acquiring an additional 302,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 266.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 277,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $79,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,020 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

KTOS opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.65 and a beta of 1.09.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

